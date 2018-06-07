Special Olympics This Weekend

The W4RAT UHF 442.55 MHz analog repeater and the Richmond Local DMR talkgroup will be in use by RVAHams in support of the Virginia Special Olympics Summer Games on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9. Stations not participating in this event are asked to please keep clear since this event carries a very high volume of traffic, including emergency medical communications.

Our VHF 146.88 MHz repeater will be available for regular amateur use through the period.

You can hear a live stream of this event on our Streaming Audio page. For more information, visit the RVAHams web site or contact Matt Kimball K4MTK.