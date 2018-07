This year’s Field Day will be at our usual location, the Laurel Recreation Park in Henrico County. The address is 10301 Hungary Spring Rd. Talk-in for both the RATS and Powhatan Field Day activities will be on our 146.88 W4RAT repeater. We’ll be on the air starting 2 PM Saturday, continuing until we get tired (usually around 10 AM Sunday morning). Come out and join us for food, drinks, VE testing, and lots of fun with friends and radios!